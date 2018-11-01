Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 1, 2018 / 7:01 PM / in 3 hours

Sterling adds gains on report of Irish border compromise

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sterling added to its earlier gains versus the dollar and euro on Thursday following a Financial Times report that the European Union is weighing a compromise on a plan for Northern Ireland that would give Britain stronger guarantees that a customs border would not be needed along the Irish Sea.

At 2:48 p.m. ET (1848 GMT), the pound was up 1.94 percent at $1.3015, while the euro was down 1.07 percent at 87.67 pence.

Reporting by Saqib Ahmed and Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

