NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro extended its decline against the dollar on Tuesday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg television he doesn’t see the need for a half-point

interest rate cut at next month’s Fed policy meeting.

At 12:49 p.m. (1649 GMT), the single currency was down 0.28% at $1.1366, while the greenback trimmed its earlier losses versus the yen, last 0.06% lower at 107.235 yen.