TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the safe-haven yen and the Swiss franc on Wednesday as top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, an ex-Wall Street banker seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, is resigning.

FILE PHOTO - Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn speaks during an event to introduce the Republican tax reform plan at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 105.65 yen, edging near its 16-month low of 105.24 touched on Friday. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar shed 0.2 percent to 0.9394 franc.