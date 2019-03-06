Foreign Exchange Analysis
March 6, 2019 / 2:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Euro, Italian yields fall on report ECB in talks on loan programme

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The euro touched a fresh two-week low against the dollar and Italian government bond yields fell further on Wednesday in the wake of a Bloomberg report that said the European Central Bank would reduce its outlook on inflation and is in discussions on a new loan programme.

The single currency hit $1.12855 which was the lowest level since Feb. 19. It was last down 0.02 percent. at $1.13045.

At 8:53 a.m. EST (1353 GMT), the yield on 10-year Italian sovereign debt was 2.66 percent, down 4.6 basis point from late on Tuesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
