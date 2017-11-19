Euro extends losses after German coalition talks break down

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro extended its losses and hit a two-month low against the yen in Asian trade on Monday, after talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government following an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down.

100 Euro Banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Against the yen, the euro touched a low of 131.16 yen, its weakest level since mid-September, and was last down 0.6 percent at 131.39 yen.

The euro slipped 0.5 percent versus the dollar to $1.1735, dipping from a one-month high of $1.1862 set on Wednesday last week.