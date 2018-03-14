FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it continues to expect broad weakness in the U.S. dollar and outperformance by emerging market currencies in 2018 amid investors’ concerns about escalating trade tension.

U.S. dollar banknotes are seen through a printed stock graph in this illustration taken February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Even after U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of steel and aluminium tariffs last week and the opposition from the European Union, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note their outlook on global trade activity remains strong and they saw little risk of a trade war.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

