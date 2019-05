FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended its losses against the euro and yen on Wednesday as disappointing data on U.S. manufacturing activity and construction spending revived concerns about the durability of the economic expansion.

At 10:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), the euro was up 0.21% at $1.12385, while the dollar was 0.21% lower at 111.205 yen.