NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar stayed slightly higher against a basket of currencies on Friday as a government report showed stronger-than-forecast hiring in April while wage growth remained modest, supporting the view of a moderate U.S. economic expansion.

At 9:06 a.m. (1306 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.09% at 97.922.