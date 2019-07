FILE PHOTO: A packet of U.S. five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron//File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showed U.S. retail sales grew more than expected in June, soothing concerns about consumer spending slowing in the third quarter.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus six other currencies was up 0.37% at 97.291 after touching 97.332 earlier, which was its highest in four sessions.