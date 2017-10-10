Euro firms after speech by Catalonia's Puigdemont

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro rose on Tuesday to session highs against the dollar and yen as Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont declared the region’s independence from Spain while saying he proposes the parliament suspend the Oct. 1 referendum to break away from Spain.

FILE PHOTO: A two Euro coin is pictured next to an English ten Pound note in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

At 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT), the euro zone single currency was up 0.5 percent at $1.1803 after reaching $1.1825, which was the highest versus the greenback since Sept. 29. The euro was up 0.2 percent at 132.55 yen, Reuters data showed.