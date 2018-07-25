FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
July 25, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar extends losses after U.S. reportedly secures trade concessions from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro after President Donald Trump secured concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday citing an EU official.

The euro rose to $1.1737 following the report, up 0.45 percent on the day. The U.S. dollar was down 0.21 percent against the yen at 110.95 yen.

Trump and the EU’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, were discussing trade relations in Washington on Wednesday. They were expected to make statements at a joint event following the meeting, White House officials said.

Reporting by James Thorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.