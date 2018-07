TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a two-week low versus the Japanese yen on Monday, dropping below 110.77 after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed discomfort with the greenback’s strength.

FILE PHOTO: Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The yen’s move higher also follows reports from Reuters and other media that the Bank of Japan is actively discussing changes to its policies.