Dollar slips to 8-day low vs yen as equities fall broadly

FILE PHOTO: Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to an eight-day low against the yen on Friday as the region’s equities slid on the back of risk aversion in the broader markets.

The greenback fell more than 0.5 percent to 111.015 yen, its lowest since Feb. 28. The yen, a perceived safe haven, often attracts demand in times of political tensions and market turmoil.

Asian stocks retreated across the board on Friday after shockingly weak February export data from China heightened fears in a market already burdened by worries of a global economic slowdown following the European Central Bank’s dovish signals.[MKTS/GLOB]