July 31, 2018 / 12:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chipotle slumps after illness complaints linked to Ohio outlet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least 140 people are reported to have fallen sick after eating at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Ohio, sending shares of the burrito chain down 8 percent in early trading.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Customers said they suffered from food poisoning and diarrhea after eating dishes including tacos and burrito bowls at the Powell, Ohio restaurant over the past few days, according to food safety website iwaspoisoned.com.

It was not immediately clear if these customers had received doctors’ reports linking their illnesses to food eaten at the chain.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

