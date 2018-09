NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar briefly fell against a basket of currencies on Friday as U.S. retail sales rose less than forecast in August but revised higher readings on July sales, supporting the view of solid economic expansion in the third quarter.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen through a magnifying lens on top of 100 Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against six major currencies was up 0.15 percent at 94.656 after touching a session low at 94.359 shortly after the release of the latest retail sales figures.