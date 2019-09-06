Dollar dips on mixed U.S. payrolls data, awaits Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Friday against a basket of currencies, holding above a one-week low as a mixed report on the U.S. jobs market in August reinforced the view of a slowing expansion and the possibility of more interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/Illustration

Traders now await clues on the Fed’s next move after it embarked on its first rate cut since 2008 in July when Fed Chair Jerome Powell participates on a panel about the economy and monetary policy in Zurich, which begins at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT).

“The jobs data were sufficiently mixed,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC in New York. “The market is not going to change its view of a rate cut later in September.”

The U.S. Labor Department said private and public employers hired 130,000 workers in July, fewer than the 158,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters, while hourly wages grew 0.4% last month, a tad faster than the 0.3% increase projected by analysts.

Interest rate futures still implied traders positioned for a quarter-point rate decrease at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.19% lower at 98.223 after hitting a one-week low of 98.085 on Thursday.

The dollar index is on track for 0.67% decline, its steepest weekly loss since June.

The greenback lost ground against its rivals as global tensions receded this week, most notably with China and the United States agreeing to high-level trade talks in October.

Safe-haven bids for the dollar abated in response to political opposition to a “no-deal” Brexit and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of an expedition bill that triggered months of violent protests.

“The world stared into the abyss this week, and it pulled back,” Chandler said.

Still, global tensions have not dissipated, so there remain some underlying bids for the dollar and yen, he said.

The Japanese yen was up 0.18% versus the dollar and up 0.06% against the euro.

Meanwhile, riskier currencies are looking at weekly gains with improved investor sentiment.

For example, the Australian dollar was up 0.53% at $0.6851, putting it on track for its first weekly increase since mid-July.

The Aussie dollar, whose fortunes are tied to the Chinese economy, was bolstered earlier by the People’s Bank of China’s move to cut banks’ reserve requirements for the first time this year.

The Chinese currency in the offshore market extended gains and was trading up 0.37% against the greenback at 7.1118 yuan.

==========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:07AM (1407 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1049 $1.1033 +0.15% -3.66% +1.1056 +1.1021

Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.7400 106.9200 -0.17% -3.19% +107.0900 +106.6400

Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.95 117.98 -0.03% -6.55% +118.2600 +117.8500

Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9873 0.9858 +0.15% +0.60% +0.9917 +0.9855

Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2312 1.2329 -0.14% -3.49% +1.2343 +1.2287

Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3167 1.3227 -0.45% -3.42% +1.3235 +1.3160

Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6850 0.6813 +0.54% -2.82% +0.6853 +0.6808

ar

Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0911 1.0877 +0.31% -3.05% +1.0931 +1.0876

Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8972 0.8947 +0.28% -0.13% +0.8986 +0.8946

NZ NZD= 0.6440 0.6373 +1.05% -4.12% +0.6443 +0.6365

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9679 9.0067 -0.43% +3.81% +9.0219 +8.9667

Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9103 9.9415 -0.31% +0.04% +9.9525 +9.9105

Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6033 9.6855 -0.71% +7.13% +9.6936 +9.5998

Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6143 10.6907 -0.71% +3.39% +10.6945 +10.6110