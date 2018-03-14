Dollar drifts higher, but outlook bleak on U.S. political uncertainty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, as investors booked profits on their short currency bets, but the outlook remained murky amid political uncertainty in the Trump administration and renewed worries about trade wars.

A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

U.S. President Donald Trump’s firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, a week after the resignation of U.S. economic adviser Gary Cohn, has underscored an uncertain environment in the administration that is sure to scare away top-level talent, analysts said.

Tillerson was replaced by Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, who is said to mirror Trump’s hard-line stance on international political issues.

The move has “fanned worries about a more protectionist and isolationist faction of the president’s advisors gaining power within the administration,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Apart from the political revolving door in Trump’s cabinet, investors grew concerned again about increased protectionism in his government.

Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, two people who discussed the issue with the Trump administration said on Tuesday.

The news comes before a G20 meeting next week where the world’s leaders will pledge to fight unfair trade practices and stress the role of global trade rules.

On the economic front, U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday did not really help the dollar. Retail sales fell, offsetting a stronger-than-forecast rise in domestic producer prices last month.

That should further prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a gradual pace. The market still expects the Fed to raise rates three times this year, starting at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

“Retail sales have been weak for some time, suggesting it was not weather-related,” Stifel chief economist Lindsey Piegza told the Reuters Global Markets Forum chat room on Wednesday. “As such, the Fed has to consider the possibility of a weaker growth ahead.”

In mid-afternoon trading, the dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 89.73, within striking distance of a one-month low of 89.40.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3 percent at 106.29, , having slipped overnight from a two-week high as caution over a political controversy in Japan waned slightly.

Elsewhere, the euro hit the day's lows after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi struck a dovish tone in his speech. It was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2369 EUR=.Draghi said the ECB needs further evidence that inflation is rising towards its target but is growing more confident it is on track to do so.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.2371 $1.2389 -0.15% +3.13% +1.2412 +1.2348

Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.2400 106.5600 -0.30% -5.71% +106.7400 +106.0700

Euro/Yen EURJPY= 131.44 132.03 -0.45% -2.77% +132.2700 +131.0400

Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9448 0.9438 +0.11% -3.03% +0.9480 +0.9425

Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3967 1.3959 +0.06% +3.36% +1.3996 +1.3927

Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2945 1.2963 -0.14% +2.93% +1.2975 +1.2921

Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7879 0.7857 +0.28% +1.00% +0.7916 +0.7852

Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1692 1.1696 -0.03% +0.03% +1.1711 +1.1683

Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8856 0.8875 -0.21% -0.30% +0.8879 +0.8844

NZ NZD= 0.7328 0.7323 +0.07% +3.42% +0.7354 +0.7319

Dollar/Norway NOK= 7.7189 7.7348 -0.21% -5.95% +7.7555 +7.7145

Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5515 9.5856 -0.36% -3.02% +9.5927 +9.5507

Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.1738 8.2150 -0.66% -0.34% +8.2196 +8.1660

Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.1141 10.1815 -0.66% +2.80% +10.1835 +10.1058