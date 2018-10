NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier losses on Thursday against a basket of currencies as data showed domestic consumer prices grew less than analyst forecasts in September, reducing expectations inflation is accelerating despite a tightening labour market.

FILE PHOTO: Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus six currencies was down 0.39 percent at 95.138 after touching its lowest level in nearly two weeks.