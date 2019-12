Dollar gains after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report

FILE PHOTO: Dollar, Euro and Pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the yen and extended gains versus the euro on Friday, after data showed the world’s largest economy created many more jobs than expected in November, backing the Federal Reserve’s stance of pausing interest rate cuts at its last meeting.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 266,000 jobs last month, with manufacturing recouping all 43,000 positions lost in October, the government’s survey of establishments showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 180,000 jobs in November.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 108.86 yen JPY=, after the data, whhile the euro fell to 1.1072, down 0.3% EUR=.