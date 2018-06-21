Dollar holds gains after U.S. jobless claims, Philly Fed data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains on Thursday versus a basket of currencies, as another weekly drop in U.S. jobless claims was offset by a surprise fall in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s index on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity.

U.S. dollar and British pound notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), an index that gauges the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.08 percent at 95.129. Earlier Thursday, the dollar index reached an 11-month peak at 95.529.