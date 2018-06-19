FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
June 19, 2018 / 1:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar holds gains as U.S. housing starts hit near 11-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar remained close to an 11-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as domestic housing starts jumped to near an 11-year peak in May, suggesting resilience in the real estate sector despite higher mortgage rates.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.37 percent at 95.154. Earlier Tuesday, it reached 95.296, the highest since July 17, 2017, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.