Dollar holds gains as U.S. housing starts hit near 11-year high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar remained close to an 11-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as domestic housing starts jumped to near an 11-year peak in May, suggesting resilience in the real estate sector despite higher mortgage rates.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.37 percent at 95.154. Earlier Tuesday, it reached 95.296, the highest since July 17, 2017, Reuters data showed.