An employee counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia October 23, 2018. Picture taken October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as data showed U.S. consumer prices grew in line with analysts forecasts in October, reinforcing the view domestic inflation is increasing at a moderate pace.

At 8:38 a.m. (1338 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.26 percent at 97.051.