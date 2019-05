FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a foreign exchange house in Monterrey, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar briefly trimmed its losses versus a basket of currencies on Friday as stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. consumer spending and income in April tempered some worries about a slowing U.S. economy.

At 9:25 a.m. (1325 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.16% at 97.987.