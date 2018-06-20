Euro holds slim losses after ECB Draghi's remarks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro remained slightly lower against the dollar on Wednesday as European Bank President Mario Draghi said the factors holding back local wages are subsiding and the ECB is confident that inflation in the euro zone would move toward its 2-percent goal.

A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

Draghi and his U.S. counterpart Jerome Powell were speaking before a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal.

At 9:56 a.m. (1356 GMT), the euro was down 0.05 percent at $1.1582, holding above an over two-week low of $1.1528 reached on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.