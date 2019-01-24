Dollar rises vs euro as ECB's Draghi warns on downside risks

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a more than five-week high against the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said economic risks have moved to the downside and near-term data is likely to be weaker than previously anticipated.

On Thursday, the ECB left its policy stance unchanged as expected, keeping a rate hike later this year on the table even as the euro zone economy suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

The euro was 0.45 percent lower against the dollar at $1.1329, after falling as low as $1.1308, its weakest since Dec. 17.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was up 0.33 percent at 96.439.