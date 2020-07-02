Dollar falls after strong U.S. jobs data

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday after data showing the world’s largest economy defying expectations for a second month in a row, creating jobs in June at a far faster pace than market forecasts.

Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June.

The report further diminished the dollar’s appeal as a safe haven

The dollar index slid 0.2% to 96.96, as the euro rose 0.3% versus the greenback to $1.1279.

The dollar, however, gained 0.1% against the yen to 107.56.