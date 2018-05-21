Dollar surges to a five-month high as rally spreads

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh five-month high on Monday as investors heaved a sigh of relief after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the U.S.-China trade war “on hold” following their agreement to suspend the tariff threats.

Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Against a basket of its peers, the greenback rose above the 94 line for the first time since late-December 2017.

Since its rally began on April 17, the dollar has surged more than 5 percent, its biggest rising streak since late 2015, just before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate rise since the 2008 financial crisis.