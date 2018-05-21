FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
May 21, 2018 / 1:24 AM / in an hour

Dollar surges to a five-month high as rally spreads

Saikat Chatterjee

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh five-month high on Monday as investors heaved a sigh of relief after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the U.S.-China trade war “on hold” following their agreement to suspend the tariff threats.

Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Against a basket of its peers, the greenback rose above the 94 line for the first time since late-December 2017.

Since its rally began on April 17, the dollar has surged more than 5 percent, its biggest rising streak since late 2015, just before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate rise since the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.