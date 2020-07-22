Euro approaches two-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite rises

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro rose to its highest in nearly two years against the dollar, while commodity currencies gained, continuing the risk-on moves that have dominated since European Union leaders agreed on a fiscal stimulus plan on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Currency traders largely shrugged off U.S.-China tensions.

Risk appetite in currency markets, however, diminished for around two hours, after China’s foreign ministry said the United States had told China on July 21 to close its consulate in Houston.

The move marked a further deterioration in U.S.-China relations, which have become more fraught since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I think the U.S.-China tension is being ignored,” said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist, at TD Securities in New York. “To pay more deference to it now is a bit rich because we probably have seen the most significant changes, tectonic shifts in U.S.-China relations in the last four or five months and the market did not pay much attention to them.”

The dominant mood remained optimistic, however, following the EU’s agreement on a 750 billion-euro recovery fund to share the debts incurred during the coronavirus crisis.

In midmorning trading, the euro was last up 0.5% at $1.1580, after hitting $1.1601, the highest in more than 1-1/2 years.

“I think it may well be the case that there’s some leveraged players who’ve been closing out short positions,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Graphic: Euro - here After gaining on the U.S.-China headlines, the dollar index resumed falling and was down 0.2% at 94.939. The index fell to a low of 94.827, its weakest since October 2018.

The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that milestone. California was close to passing New York in total infections.

The Australian dollar was up 0.2% at US$0.7141 after earlier hitting a fresh 15-month high, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.3% at US$0.6662, touching a six-month peak earlier in the session.

A flare-up of coronavirus cases and the reintroduction of lockdown measures in Australia’s second-largest state had little impact on the currency, even after reports that the latest virus outbreak will cut the country’s third-quarter GDP growth by 0.75 percentage point.

The Chinese offshore yuan, which weakened past 7 per dollar on U.S.-China headlines, was slower to recover, at 6.9954.

Meanwhile, sterling fell versus the dollar and euro, driven by a report in the Financial Times that the British government has abandoned hopes of clinching a free-trade deal with the United States by the end of the year.