Euro gains on reports that Italy may lower deficit goal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro gained against the dollar on Monday on signs that Italy may cut its budget deficit target to satisfy the European Union, and as a rebound in oil prices helped to improve risk sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: A Hungarian woman exchanges forints for euros at a currency exchange shop in Esztergom, Hungary November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Italy’s governing coalition may reduce next year’s budget deficit target to as low as 2 percent of gross domestic product to avoid disciplinary action from Brussels, two government sources said on Monday.

Sterling also rose after the European Union sealed a Brexit deal but the currency’s gains were curbed by doubts about Prime Minister Theresa May’s ability to get the agreement through a divided British parliament.

“We’re seeing some constructive headlines from across the Atlantic, which is buoying risk sentiment, so that’s broadly undercutting the U.S. dollar,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The euro gained despite data showing that German business morale fell by more than expected in November as the country’s exporters get caught up in a trade dispute between China and the United States.

The euro was last up 0.15 percent to $1.1357.

Broader optimism over the euro was also reflected in the latest weekly positioning data, where long dollar positions have been declining slightly for the week ending Nov. 16. Net weekly positions in the euro rose by their biggest weekly margin in more than two months for that week.

Investors are focussed this week on a speech on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and minutes from the Fed’s Nov. 7-8 meeting on Thursday, for further indications of how many more times the U.S. central bank is likely to hike rates.

Slowing global growth has raised expectations the Fed may halt its tightening cycle sooner than previously expected.

“It seems like there are tentative signs from the Fed that they see caution on the rise, so if the Fed minutes and Mr Powell both play up an increase in caution I think that would tend to suggest the Fed may opt for a slower pace of rate hikes going forward,” said Manimbo.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are also at the forefront with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping due to meet at a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30 to discuss contentious trade matters.