Euro on course for weekly gain; U.S. tariffs hit C$, peso

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro is poised for its first weekly gain in seven weeks on Friday as worries over Italy’s political crisis ease, but the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso were hit when Washington lifted exemptions from tariffs on imported steel.

The German Central Bank (Bundesbank) presents the new 50 euro banknote at its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The euro traded at $1.1699, little changed on the day but keeping intact its recovery from Tuesday’s 10-month low of $1.1510.

So far this week it is up 0.4 percent after six straight falling weeks, hit by signs of slowdown in the euro zone economy and political instability in Italy and Spain.

But Italy’s borrowing costs fell sharply for the last two days as the country’s efforts to form a coalition government are back on track.

The two anti-establishment parties agreed on their pick for pivotal economy ministry after their initial, eurosceptic candidate had been rejected by the head of state.

“I had thought it could take a bit longer to come to any conclusion on the government. The markets seem to have over-reacted but that may have also helped them reach a deal”, said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

In Spain, political vacuum looks set to be averted as Pedro Sanchez was almost certain to become Spain’s new Prime Minister after his socialist party secured enough votes to topple Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote scheduled on Friday over a corruption case.

On the economic front while the euro zone’s economy has been slowing down from strong growth last year, consumer price data published on Thursday showed inflation jumped to 1.9 percent, well above forecast of 1.6 percent.

That could revive expectations of an eventual rate hike by the European Central Bank if market worries about politics in Southern Europe subside further.

The common currency hit a half-month high against the British pound, fetching 88.02 pence.

While concerns about the European politics ease, fears of a trade war between major economies are back on investors’ minds after the United States moved ahead with tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, ending the two-month exemption it had given earlier.

Canada and Mexico retaliated against the United State’s decision while the European Union had its own reprisals ready to go.

The Canadian dollar stood at C$1.2945 to the U.S. dollar, after falling 0.65 percent the previous day.

The Mexican peso hit a 15-month low of 20.050 to the dollar on Thursday and last stood at 19.908 per dollar.

Concerns about a trade war hampered the dollar against the yen.

The dollar traded at 108.73 yen, little changed so far in Asia on Friday but down 0.5 percent since the start of week.