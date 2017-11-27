Euro rally, German politics bolster bloc's bond markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields nudged down on Monday, with southern Europe leading the way thanks to strength in the euro and reduced political uncertainty in the region after Germany moved a step closer to resolving the country’s political impasse.

FILE PHOTO: Two Euro coins are seen after being minted in the Austrian Mint (Muenze Oesterreich) headquarters in Vienna June 20, 2013. EUTERS/Leonhard Foeger /File Photo

Leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party agreed on Sunday to pursue a “grand coalition” with the Social Democrats to break the political deadlock in Europe’s biggest economy.

This together with strong economic data last week lifted the euro to two-month highs at $1.1948 early on Monday.

The backdrop was favourable for regional debt markets, where strength in the currency dampens inflation and is seen encouraging the European Central Bank to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance for a longer period.

Bond yields across the single-currency bloc edged down, led by the periphery. Spanish, Italian and Portuguese government bond yields were down about 3 basis points in early trade.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield, at 1.94 percent, was within sight of around 2-1/2 year lows hit last week at 1.90 percent.

In Germany, 10-year Bund yield dipped 1 basis point to 0.35 percent.

“There is optimism about the formation of grand coalition in Germany and economic surprise indices for the bloc are at an all-time high,” said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho.

“That means there could be more investment in Europe, driving the currency higher and the corollary to that is for markets expectations for ECB policy has to be more dovish.”