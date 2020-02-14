Euro rebounds as U.S. stocks drop, growth concerns remain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the greenback on Friday as U.S. stocks declined from record highs, though concerns about growth in the eurozone are expected to keep weighing on the single currency.

Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb, Croatia, May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Anxiety about the impact of the coronavirus on the European economy this week helped send the euro to its lowest levels against the dollar in 2-1/2 years.

A report on Friday that Fiat Chrysler plans to close a plant in Serbia due to a lack of parts added to fears that ties to China leave Europe’s economy vulnerable.

“We had some first indications that this might be starting to impinge on the global supply chain this morning with Chrysler shutting one of their factories in Eastern Europe because of shortage of supplies from China,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The virus has infected 1,700 Chinese health workers and killed six, authorities said on Friday.

Data also hinted at a soft European economy. Euro zone gross domestic product grew 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, in line with forecasts, while year-on-year growth was weaker than expected at 0.9%.

The German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter due to weaker private consumption and state spending, renewing fears of a recession just as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives are preoccupied with a search for a new leader.

The euro fell to $1.0826, the lowest since May 2017, before rebounding to $1.0856. It has fallen from $1.1095 on Feb. 3.

The euro came off its lows as U.S. stocks declined from record highs reached on Thursday. [.N]

U.S. data showed clothing store sales in January declining the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the staying power of the moderate economic expansion.