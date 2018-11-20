Euro weakens as equity-market selloff hits sentiment

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro fell from a two-week high on Tuesday as a selloff in world stock markets and nervousness about Italian banks fed through to the currency, while boosting the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Euro notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Earlier, cautious comments overnight by Federal Reserve officials about the global economic outlook, weak U.S. data and a selloff on Wall Street had knocked the dollar and supported the single currency.

But the euro gave up its gains as a tech share slide spooked European equities, Italian bank shares hit a two-year low and Italian bonds sold off again amid a continuing confrontation with the European Union over Rome’s budget plans.

“It’s largely sentiment-driven. European markets have opened weaker and the Italian risk is still in the background and it doesn’t help the euro,” said Alvin Tan, strategist at Societe Generale.

Persisting worries about the China-U.S. trade conflict and Brexit negotiations also kept investors jittery.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1430 at 1115 GMT, off the day’s lows but below a two-week high of $1.1472 reached earlier.

With investor nerves high, the safe-haven Japanese yen added 0.1 percent to 112.46. The Swiss franc gained as much as 0.4 percent versus the euro to 1.1339 francs before easing slightly.

Measured against a basket of its peers, the dollar index edged higher, up 0.1 percent to 96.297, off its weakest in a fortnight.

The dollar has struggled in recent weeks as investors worry about slowing U.S. economic growth.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials expressing concern about a potential global slowdown have encouraged some investors to bet the rate-hike cycle could be near its end.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled back slightly, removing some support for the greenback.

Overnight, the dollar was also weighed down by weak U.S. housing data.

“For the US equity market to stabilise, either the rest of the world will have to show better growth or the Fed will have to moderate its stance. Both outcomes are U.S. dollar-negative and explain why rising U.S. equity volatility has failed to spill over into emerging markets,” Hans W Redeker, a Morgan Stanley strategist, wrote in a client note.

The Australian dollar skidded more than half a percent before recovering slightly to trade at $0.7271, down 0.3 percent on the day, pushed lower by fears of Chinese economic slowdown.

FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills in August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

The Aussie is viewed as a barometer of global risk sentiment given its sensitivity to Chinese demand for Australia’s exports.

Sterling was firmer against both the dollar and the euro as Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels for more Brexit talks.

In cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin lost another 10 percent to below $4,500 as sentiment soured further.