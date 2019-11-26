European shares calm as investors seek any signs of trade deal progress

FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Tuesday after a strong start to the week, as investors sought concrete signs of any progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at 0803 GMT, after gaining more than 1% on Monday following a report that the two sides were close to a trade agreement.

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that top trade negotiators from both countries had reached a consensus on “resolving relevant problems” on a phone call, but gave no indication on the timing of a deal.

Shares of Compass Group Plc fell 6% after it said deteriorating business and consumer confidence in Europe had hurt volumes and margins at its unit that provides catering services to companies.

The stock pushed the wider travel & leisure sector down 2%.

French car parts maker Faurecia jumped 4%. The company said it was targeting record sales, profits and cash generation in 2022, partly due to the boost from its acquisition of Japanese company Clarion.