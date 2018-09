NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan added to its earlier drop against the dollar in offshore trading on Friday as Bloomberg reports U.S. President Donald Trump told his aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen through a magnifying lens on top of 100 Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo

At 12:13 p.m. (1613 GMT), the offshore yuan was down 0.45 percent at 6.876 per dollar.

The dollar index, on the other hand, extended to its earlier gains, up 0.33 percent at 94.830.