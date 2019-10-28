Dollar dips on trade optimism, before Fed meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped on Monday as optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal reduced demand for safe haven currencies, and as investors waited on the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

The comments come after the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that U.S. and Chinese officials are “close to finalising” some parts of a trade agreement, with talks to continue.

The trade war between the U.S. and China has been blamed for adding to global economic weakness, which in turn has prompted central banks globally to cut rates.

“Positive trade headlines continue to support our view that trade tensions are easing,” said Win Thin, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.07% to 97.765. The greenback gained 0.19% against the Swiss franc to 0.9962. The Australian dollar, which is highly sensitive to the Chinese economy, rose 0.07% to $0.6827 U.S. dollars.

Hopes that Britain will reach a deal to leave the European Union, and avoid a disorderly exit, also boosted risk sentiment on Monday.

The European Union on Monday agreed to a 3-month flexible delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes for an election after opponents forced him to request an extension he had vowed never to ask for.

The next major U.S. focus is this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to cut rates when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, though investors will be watching for any indication that further cuts are likely.

Fed policymakers are deeply divided on whether the U.S. central bank should continue cutting rates.

“There’s still an awful lot of discrepancy and uncertainty in the markets as to what the Fed will do next year,” said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank. “The market will be looking for clues as to which way that might go.”