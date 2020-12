FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) meeting will now take place on Dec. 16, one day ahead of original plans, a spokesperson for Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.