S.Africa's Gold Fields appoints former Amplats boss as CEO

Workers are seen underground South Africa's Gold Fields South Deep mine in Westonaria, 45 kilometres south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Gold Fields has appointed former Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) boss Chris Griffith as CEO, the South African miner said on Thursday.

The former Amplats and Kumba Iron Ore CEO joins Gold Fields at a time when surging gold prices have boosted Gold Fields earnings.

Gold Fields chairwoman Cheryl Carolus welcomed the appointment and said Griffith was the right person to take the business forward.

“He has deep-rooted operational mining experience and an impressive track record of delivering safe operational performance and leading effective change,” said Carolus.

Gold Fields said that Griffith, who stepped down at Amplats in February last year, will join Gold Fields in April.

Gold Fields’ current CEO, Nick Holland, announced his retirement in August and agreed to retire six months earlier than originally planned to facilitate the leadership transition.

Carolus paid tribute to Holland who joined Gold Fields as CFO at its formation in 1998 and led the company as CEO for 13 years.

“Nick has defined Gold Fields as it is today: a global, highly profitable and sustainable company, which is widely considered a leader in its field,” said Carolus.