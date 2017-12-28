FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Brexit
December 28, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs picks Dublin for asset management unit post-Brexit - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has picked Dublin as a centre for administrative staff in its asset management business following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, a source familiar with the matter said.

The subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Asset Management will employ around 20 people, the source added.

Britain is currently home to most of the Wall Street bank’s European operations, where it has around 6,000 employees.

Banks, insurers and asset managers have announced subsidiaries in the European Union in recent months, in case they no longer have access to the single market after Brexit.

Goldman Sachs has also agreed to lease office space at a new building in Frankfurt, giving it space for up to 1,000 staff.

Dublin and Luxembourg are favoured locations for asset management businesses. Legal & General Investment Management has also picked Dublin as an EU centre after Brexit, while Prudential unit M&G has chosen Luxembourg.

The Financial Times reported the Goldman Sachs news earlier.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Ben Martin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.