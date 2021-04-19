Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - British digital bank Starling said on Monday that Goldman Sachs had invested 50 million pounds ($69 million) in the UK lender.

The investment is an extension of Starling’s oversubscribed 272 million pound funding round, valuing the bank in excess of 1.1 billion pounds, Starling said in a statement.

“Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A,” Starling’s founder and Chief Executive Anne Boden said.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up