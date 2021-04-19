Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank

LONDON (Reuters) - British digital bank Starling said on Monday that Goldman Sachs had invested 50 million pounds ($69 million) in the UK lender.
The investment is an extension of Starling’s oversubscribed 272 million pound funding round, valuing the bank in excess of 1.1 billion pounds, Starling said in a statement.
“Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A,” Starling’s founder and Chief Executive Anne Boden said.
($1 = 0.7222 pounds)
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair
