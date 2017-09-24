Golf: PGA Tour rookie Schauffele wins Tour Championship by one shot

Sep 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Xander Schauffele follows his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele upstaged his better known rivals to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

Schauffele sank a two-foot foot birdie putt at the final hole, his ball catching the edge and circling the cup before dropping in at East Lake.

He edged fellow American Justin Thomas by one stroke at East Lake.

Schauffele carded 68 to finish at 12-under-par 268, while Thomas shot 66 to secure the FedExCup as the winner of the season-long points race.

Thomas, who won five times this season, including his first major at the PGA Championship, earns a $10 million bonus.