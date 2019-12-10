Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
UK grocers' sales growth slows to 0.5% in latest period - Kantar

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Total British grocery sales growth slowed to 0.5% in the 12 weeks to Dec. 1, with all of the country’s big four supermarket groups losing market share to the German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Researcher Kantar said sales at market leader Tesco fell 0.8% over the period, while Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons saw sales declines of 1.1%, 1.9% and 2.9% respectively.

In contrast Aldi’s sales were up 6.2% and Lidl’s rose 9.3%, giving a combined market share of 14.1%.

