Health Canada okays GSK unit's monthly HIV injection

FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV treatments division said on Friday that Canada’s healthcare regulator has approved its long-acting HIV injection, in a major win for the British drugmaker after a U.S. rejection late last year.

GSK's ViiV Healthcare said that Health Canada had given the green light to Cabenuva, a monthly injection to suppress the virus that causes AIDS and is aimed as an alternative to daily pills. (bit.ly/3aatmo8)

