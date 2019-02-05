Merck KGaA wins GSK for immunotherapy deal worth up to $4.2 billion

A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline bolstered its cancer drug development pipeline, agreeing to pay up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.22 billion) to Germany’s Merck KGaA for the rights to a novel immunotherapy.

Merck will receive an upfront payment of 300 million euros for the drug known as M7824 and is eligible for potential development milestone payments of up to 500 million euros, the two companies said in statements on Tuesday.

Merck will also be eligible for further payments of up to 2.9 billion euros, depending on commercial milestones, for a total deal value of up to 3.7 billion euros.

Merck’s shares traded 1.8 percent higher at 1218 GMT while the German blue-chip index DAX was up 1.1 percent.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)