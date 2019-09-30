GlaxoSmithKline's cancer therapy cuts risk of disease progression or death by 38%

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline plc said on Monday its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% in a late-stage study in cancer patients.

The study tested the therapy, niraparib, in patients with first-line platinum responsive advanced ovarian cancer and was compared to placebo.

Niraparib is also being tested to treat other forms of ovarian and breast cancer, GlaxoSmithKline said.