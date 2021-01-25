S.Africa's Harmony Gold on track to meet output guidance after Mponeng acquisition

A woman holding an umbrella walks past a shaft at Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine, 30km west of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Harmony Gold said on Monday it was on track to meet its annual output guidance due to the inclusion of its newly acquired Mponeng mine and as measures to offset the impact of COVID-19 paid off.

Harmony said it was on track to meet its annual gold production guidance of between 1.26 million ounces and 1.3 million ounces after producing 745,347 ounces in the six months ended December.

Mponeng mine, the deepest in the world, and related assets have contributed 103,525 ounces to the group since it assumed full ownership from rival AngloGold Ashanti in October.