Algeria reports H5N8 bird flu on farm -OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Algeria has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a poultry farm, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The virus killed 50,000 birds on a farm in the town of Ain Fakroun in the northeast of the country, with the remaining 1,200 birds in the flock slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from Algeria’s agriculture ministry.