FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks arrive from Paris at Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station, as Britain imposes a 14-day quarantine on arrival from France from Saturday, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Fully vaccinated people in Britain could be allowed to travel to amber list countries without quarantining, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Amber list countries includes Spain, France, Italy and the United States.