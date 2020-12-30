Factbox: How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford teamed up in April to work on a vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus and on Wednesday Britain became the first country to approve it for emergency supply, marking a major win for a shot seen as crucial for mass immunisations even as questions have swirled about the robustness of the trial data.

FILE PHOTO: Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Once front-runners in a global race to develop a vaccine, the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford partnership has been overtaken by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, whose vaccine is already being used in Britain and the United States.

The following are details of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine effort.

