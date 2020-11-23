Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news, says checks needed

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain November 9, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the “fantastic” news that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90% effective, but said it still would require safety checks.

“Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials,” Johnson said on Twitter. “There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results.”